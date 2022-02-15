Sarah Jessica Parker Answers The Burning Questions We Can't Stop Asking

SPOILERS AHEAD

Now that Season 1 of the "Sex And the City" sequel "And Just Like That..." has wrapped, fans are still left with a lot of questions. Is Carrie really qualified to host a dating podcast for Gen Z? (we doubt it). Is it really a good idea for her to start hooking up with her boss in the elevator (is it ever)? Why is Charlotte the only one taking Miranda's drinking problem seriously? And, most importantly, when will Steve finally get his groove back?

All these and so much more were left up in the air at the end of the season, which saw Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) finally come to terms with Big's (Chris Noth) death. Big's Peloton-induced demise left a significant void for fans and characters alike. Rather than play to her strengths (run around in Louboutins and cheat on her furniture-making fiancé), Carrie was left to grapple with the grief of losing Big and her best friend, Samantha (Kim Cattrall), all at the same time. The fan-favorite uncharacteristically "ghosted" her friends, moved to London, and rarely texted back.

Though we didn't get a satisfying answer to the "what the hell is going on with Samantha?" question when the season wrapped, it looks like we might finally get some clarity. During a recent "Watch What Happens Live," Parker did her best to tie up the loose strings.