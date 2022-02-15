Sarah Jessica Parker Answers The Burning Questions We Can't Stop Asking
SPOILERS AHEAD
Now that Season 1 of the "Sex And the City" sequel "And Just Like That..." has wrapped, fans are still left with a lot of questions. Is Carrie really qualified to host a dating podcast for Gen Z? (we doubt it). Is it really a good idea for her to start hooking up with her boss in the elevator (is it ever)? Why is Charlotte the only one taking Miranda's drinking problem seriously? And, most importantly, when will Steve finally get his groove back?
All these and so much more were left up in the air at the end of the season, which saw Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) finally come to terms with Big's (Chris Noth) death. Big's Peloton-induced demise left a significant void for fans and characters alike. Rather than play to her strengths (run around in Louboutins and cheat on her furniture-making fiancé), Carrie was left to grapple with the grief of losing Big and her best friend, Samantha (Kim Cattrall), all at the same time. The fan-favorite uncharacteristically "ghosted" her friends, moved to London, and rarely texted back.
Though we didn't get a satisfying answer to the "what the hell is going on with Samantha?" question when the season wrapped, it looks like we might finally get some clarity. During a recent "Watch What Happens Live," Parker did her best to tie up the loose strings.
Sarah Jessica Parker defended the show
Die-hard "Sex And the City" fans will already know about the mythos surrounding Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's relationship. Though they played best friends in the series, rumor has it they downright hated each other in real life. Over the years, Cattrall has been candid about the miserable experience. Parker has brushed it off as mere contract disputes, but insiders say she was jealous of Cattrall. Whatever the truth, Cattrall flat out refused to return for the reboot. After six seasons and two movies, she'd done her time — hence the reason Samantha had to be written out.
"You know, and I thought that in typical Michael Patrick fashion, he threaded it through with grace and dignity and respect and love and affection for that character," Parker said of Samantha's absence during a "Watch What Happens Live" appearance. "I thought it mimicked many friendships that challenge each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way, because it's too painful," she continued. Parker later claimed that she was brought to tears when Samantha sent flowers to Big's funeral.
Parker also answered a few more burning questions. Did Carrie call 911 when she found Big in the shower? Parker insisted she did. Unfortunately, Parker had no insight into Steve, but we are all hoping he takes a page out of Samantha's book and moves to London, blocks Miranda's number, and meets someone nice — he really deserves it.