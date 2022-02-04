Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms What We Suspected About Her Feelings For Kim Cattrall

When fans learned that Kim Cattrall would not appear in "And Just Like That" — the "Sex and the City" reboot that was announced in January 2021 — they were undoubtedly disappointed, but not surprised. It has been rumored for years that the show's three other leading ladies — Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis — haven't exactly gotten along with Cattrall. Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw in the iconic series, has reportedly been at odds with Cattrall for years. Meanwhile, Cattrall has always maintained a distance from her former co-stars.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan's "Life Stories" in 2017 (via E! News), Cattrall spoke about their friendship (or lack thereof). "We've never been friends," she said. "We've been colleagues, and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal." It's worth noting that she has not yet spoken out about the reboot since its premiere on HBO Max in December — although Cattrall did like a series of tweets shading the series.

Now, as the first season of "And Just Like That" has come to an end, Parker is setting the record straight on if Cattrall will ever return to the show.