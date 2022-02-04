Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms What We Suspected About Her Feelings For Kim Cattrall
When fans learned that Kim Cattrall would not appear in "And Just Like That" — the "Sex and the City" reboot that was announced in January 2021 — they were undoubtedly disappointed, but not surprised. It has been rumored for years that the show's three other leading ladies — Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis — haven't exactly gotten along with Cattrall. Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw in the iconic series, has reportedly been at odds with Cattrall for years. Meanwhile, Cattrall has always maintained a distance from her former co-stars.
During an appearance on Piers Morgan's "Life Stories" in 2017 (via E! News), Cattrall spoke about their friendship (or lack thereof). "We've never been friends," she said. "We've been colleagues, and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal." It's worth noting that she has not yet spoken out about the reboot since its premiere on HBO Max in December — although Cattrall did like a series of tweets shading the series.
Now, as the first season of "And Just Like That" has come to an end, Parker is setting the record straight on if Cattrall will ever return to the show.
Sarah Jessica Parker wouldn't be okay with Kim Cattrall returning to SATC
Fans hoping to see Samantha Jones reunite with her friends onscreen in the next season of "And Just Like That" will be disappointed, as Sarah Jessica Parker has all but confirmed she has no intentions of working with Kim Cattrall again. "I don't think I would," Parker told Variety when asked if she'd be okay with Cattrall reprising her role in the near future. "Because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
The public history that Parker referenced could be when Cattrall declined to sign on for third "Sex and the City" film in 2017. The Daily Mail reported that Cattrall wouldn't get back to anyone about her future on the film despite the fact that Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, had already signed on. Cattrall's non-committal attitude supposedly caused the film to be shelved. Parker then told Extra that she was "disappointed" that the film wouldn't go forward.
Cattrall denied allegations that her behavior caused the third film to be shelved, telling Piers Morgan's "Life Stories" in 2017 (via E! News) that Parker "could have been nicer" about the situation. She also added that her decision to pull out of the film was because she wanted to "end one chapter and start another." Clearly, there's no love lost between the former co-stars.