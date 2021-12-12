Did Kim Cattrall Just Shade And Just Like That?
The fate of Samantha Jones in the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That," has finally been settled, with the HBO Max series addressing the absence of Samantha in the premiere. In January, the network revealed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon would be returning to continue the story of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, but fans were disappointed to hear Kim Cattrall would not be returning. The actor played Samantha on "SATC" from 1998 to 2004. After the cast released two feature films, Cattrall revealed to the Daily Mail that she would "never" commit to a third film, telling the outlet, "You learn lessons in life, and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun."
Cattrall opened up to Piers Morgan about her experience on "SATC," telling him, "This isn't about more money. This is not about more scenes. It's not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another." The actor went on to reveal her feud with Parker, admitting "she could have been nicer" (via Glamour). In 2018, Cattrall and Parker's relationship became very clear in an Instagram post by the "Star Trek" actor, asking Parker to leave her alone.
As fans now learn how "And Just Like That" could continue without Samantha Jones, the actor is stepping in with her own commentary on how the reboot handled her absence.
Did Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker's feud impact Samantha Jones' fate?
In the premiere of "And Just Like That," Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda quickly settled the elephant in the room (or lack thereof), addressing the absence of Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones.
"I told her that, you know, because of what the book business is now, it just didn't make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist," began Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw (via Us Weekly). "She said, 'Fine,' and then fired me as a friend. I understand that she was upset, but I thought I was more to her than an ATM. I always thought the four of us would be friends forever." And so did we. The series revealed Samantha had moved to London for a new job after her fallout with Carrie, and it seems Cattrall caught wind of the move, too.
When fans began to tweet out to the actor about how the series was going without her, Cattrall seemingly shaded the HBO Max series with one subtle click. "Kim Cattrall didn't return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off," wrote a fan in a tweet then liked by the former "Sex and the City" actor. Executive producer of "And Just Like That" Michael Patrick King opened up to WWD about whether or not the Carrie-Samantha feud had any resemblance to the Cattrall-Parker feud, telling the outlet, "Everything in this show reflects a reality."