Did Kim Cattrall Just Shade And Just Like That?

The fate of Samantha Jones in the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That," has finally been settled, with the HBO Max series addressing the absence of Samantha in the premiere. In January, the network revealed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon would be returning to continue the story of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, but fans were disappointed to hear Kim Cattrall would not be returning. The actor played Samantha on "SATC" from 1998 to 2004. After the cast released two feature films, Cattrall revealed to the Daily Mail that she would "never" commit to a third film, telling the outlet, "You learn lessons in life, and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun."

Cattrall opened up to Piers Morgan about her experience on "SATC," telling him, "This isn't about more money. This is not about more scenes. It's not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another." The actor went on to reveal her feud with Parker, admitting "she could have been nicer" (via Glamour). In 2018, Cattrall and Parker's relationship became very clear in an Instagram post by the "Star Trek" actor, asking Parker to leave her alone.

As fans now learn how "And Just Like That" could continue without Samantha Jones, the actor is stepping in with her own commentary on how the reboot handled her absence.