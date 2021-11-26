How Is Kim Cattrall Being Written Out Of The Sex And The City Reboot?
And just like that, the "Sex and the City" reboot is hitting our screens very soon. Per Variety, the much-awaited new installment of the series — aptly titled "And Just Like That" — is set to premiere on December 9 on HBO Max, and will have 10 brand-new episodes.
According to the show's synopsis on IMDb, the series will center on Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they deal with life, love, and friendship from their 30s into their lives as 50-somethings. Notably absent from the fab four is Samantha, as Kim Cattrall refused to reprise her role.
Many think that Cattrall didn't join the reboot due to her ongoing feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, but the star has always maintained that she's just simply over the "SATC" chapter of her life. "This isn't about more money. It's not about more scenes. It's not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another," she told Piers Morgan in 2017. Now, with a Samantha-shaped hole in the reboot, many wonder how the show will approach her absence.
Sex and the City writers shipped Kim Cattrall's character overseas
When "Just Like That" was still in its development stages, HBO's chief content officer Casey Bloys already revealed that they will still include Samantha Jones in the story. Just like in real life, friends come and go, and that will be reflected in the plot. "Friendships fade, and new friendships start," he told TVLine. "It should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50."
But now that the reboot is just around the corner, we now have a clear answer as to how Samantha will be written out. A source from the show divulged that the writers shipped her off to London, as it's the most plausible explanation of her absence. "We couldn't have Samantha roaming around New York City and not have the other women not interacting with her. It just wouldn't have made sense," the source told the Daily Mail. "Sending her to Los Angeles wasn't an option as we'd done that in the first movie, so having her character based in London really was the perfect way to keep her alive and explain her absence."
And while Kim Cattrall has refused to join the "And Just Like That", you will find her in a different reboot: "Queer As Folk." NBC News reports that the actor has gotten onboard as a recurring guest star, and will play a character described as "martini-soaked, high society Southern debutante with trailer park roots." That sounds like Samantha to us!