How Is Kim Cattrall Being Written Out Of The Sex And The City Reboot?

And just like that, the "Sex and the City" reboot is hitting our screens very soon. Per Variety, the much-awaited new installment of the series — aptly titled "And Just Like That" — is set to premiere on December 9 on HBO Max, and will have 10 brand-new episodes.

According to the show's synopsis on IMDb, the series will center on Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they deal with life, love, and friendship from their 30s into their lives as 50-somethings. Notably absent from the fab four is Samantha, as Kim Cattrall refused to reprise her role.

Many think that Cattrall didn't join the reboot due to her ongoing feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, but the star has always maintained that she's just simply over the "SATC" chapter of her life. "This isn't about more money. It's not about more scenes. It's not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another," she told Piers Morgan in 2017. Now, with a Samantha-shaped hole in the reboot, many wonder how the show will approach her absence.