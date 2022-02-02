And Just Like That Creator Confirms What We Suspected About Kim Cattrall
Since the original "Sex and the City," Kim Cattrall, who played the slightly nymphomaniac Samantha Jones, has been a longtime fan-favorite. So when it was announced that Cattrall would be absent from the "SATC" reboot, "And Just Like That," audiences were outraged that the show could possibly continue without one of the original cast members. Due to several factors, including her and co-star Sarah Jessica Parker's everlasting feud, Cattrall refused to return for the HBO show's revival.
Once "And Just Like That" began airing, it was apparent that Samantha would still be present in the series, but only through text messages sent to Carrie. Instead of killing her character off, "And Just Like That" creator Michael Patrick King decided to have Samantha move away from New York City to the posh city of London. So, is there still hope among the production that Cattrall could have a change of heart and take her rightful spot on the reboot in the future?
Kim Cattrall was never interested in returning to the series
In a conversation with Variety, Michael Patrick King revealed that Kim Cattrall never wanted to come back to the series that put her name on the map. In fact, when King brought up the idea of a possible third "Sex and the City" movie, the answer from Cattrall was a hard "no." After all, Cattrall's pockets are already bulging because of her huge earnings from the franchise.
"Kim had finished playing Samantha, and despite conversations back and forth she just said, 'Yeah, I don't want to do this,'" King lamented. "I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again." King also revealed his thinking behind keeping Samantha in the heart of the show. "It was a big day for me as a writer when I realized that even though Kim Cattrall didn't want to be in the series, Samantha could be — because of texting," King remarked. "Because she should be: She's part of the show and people love her. And I wanted to respect the legacy, wanted to respect the fans."
Well, it seems that Cattrall herself is not a fan of the reboot; she has continually liked tweets shading the series. Back in 2017, she even told Piers Morgan: "I swear, [Samantha] will never reappear ... That I can assure you." So saying that Cattrall reprising her role is unlikely would be a serious understatement.