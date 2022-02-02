And Just Like That Creator Confirms What We Suspected About Kim Cattrall

In a conversation with Variety, Michael Patrick King revealed that Kim Cattrall never wanted to come back to the series that put her name on the map. In fact, when King brought up the idea of a possible third "Sex and the City" movie, the answer from Cattrall was a hard "no." After all, Cattrall's pockets are already bulging because of her huge earnings from the franchise.

"Kim had finished playing Samantha, and despite conversations back and forth she just said, 'Yeah, I don't want to do this,'" King lamented. "I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again." King also revealed his thinking behind keeping Samantha in the heart of the show. "It was a big day for me as a writer when I realized that even though Kim Cattrall didn't want to be in the series, Samantha could be — because of texting," King remarked. "Because she should be: She's part of the show and people love her. And I wanted to respect the legacy, wanted to respect the fans."

Well, it seems that Cattrall herself is not a fan of the reboot; she has continually liked tweets shading the series. Back in 2017, she even told Piers Morgan: "I swear, [Samantha] will never reappear ... That I can assure you." So saying that Cattrall reprising her role is unlikely would be a serious understatement.