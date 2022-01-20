The Subtle Way Kim Cattrall Just Escalated Her Sex And The City Feud

And just like that, Kim Cattrall added more spice to the already convoluted feud with her former "Sex and the City" family. Cattrall has been noticeably absent in the "SATC" reboot "And Just Like That," and based on her latest move, it looks like she doesn't regret her choice not to join Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte on-screen.

Cattrall has long been embroiled in a public beef with Sarah Jessica Parker, with the former accusing the latter of being "cruel" publicly. "You are not my family. You are not my friend," Cattrall wrote on Instagram in February 2018. "So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona." There's also the issue of pay disparity between SJP and the rest of the cast, which did not sit right with Cattrall. "There was a disparity between what Sarah got and what the other girls got," a source told the New York Post. "Everyone loved Kim's character, people related to her — and [Kim's] salary wasn't showing that."

Ultimately, though, Cattrall said that it was a personal choice not to join any more projects relating to "SATC." "This isn't about more money, this is not about more scenes, it's not about any of those things," she told Piers Morgan, per Daily Mail. "This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another. I'm 61. It's now." But now, Cattrall's latest remark has fans reeling once again.