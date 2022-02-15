What We Know About Chanel West Coast's New Boyfriend, Dom Fenison
Entertaining audiences with a distinct laugh and funny commentary on MTV's "Ridiculousness," Chanel West Coast has climbed a ladder of fame while staying true to her passion for music. She celebrated 2021 with the release of her 19-track debut album "America's Sweetheart," and told Flaunt that "it feels good" now that it's out in the world. Despite being known for clapping back at shade and having drama with practically everyone, Chanel is focusing more on happier moments in 2022 with a new relationship.
She has kept her personal dating life out of the spotlight for the most part, but fans will recall Chanel's PDA-heavy time with Scottish singer Liam Horne between 2014 and 2017. The two called it quits before Chanel was set to join the cast of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood." Other than a brief fling with rapper Solo Lucci, the reality star has been far more interested in her career as of late.
Chanel even said in a since-deleted message on Instagram in December 2019, via In Touch Weekly, "I do like being an independent woman, but I'm really sick of being held down in my career by everyone and their mother." As for who she'd be interested in being with, Chanel stated, "Can a successful and powerful man marry me already so this industry can finally stop holding me down?" Perhaps she has found these traits in her new beau, a man featured in her new music video.
Chanel West Coast is dating model Dom Fenison
Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison have been officially dating for a few months and the couple sat down with In Touch Weekly to dish a little on their newfound happiness. The romance may be fresh, but the couple have actually known one another for around five years. It was Fenison's appearance in Chanel's "Vinyl" music video that led them to reconnect. They now joke about striving to become America's "It" couple and share that "touch and words of affirmation" are their love languages.
Fenison is a model represented by DT Model Management and fans of Hailee Steinfeld may recognize him from her "Let Me Go" music video. He was discovered while bartending in college and went on to pose for Nike, a variety of magazine brands, and walk the runway for Givenchy. He shares insights into shoots and projects on his Instagram.
Fenison shared a few fun facts about himself to Just Jared in 2017. The Los Angeles local is a huge "Game of Thrones" fan, started his own skincare company, loves riding his skateboard at the beach, and has a passion for cooking, revealing a weakness for chicken tenders and an allergy to avocados. Details on the model as well as his relationship with Chanel are slim for now, but with their recent appearances at the "Jackass Forever" premiere and the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party, it looks like the journey to "It" couple status is well underway.