Melania Trump's Post-White House Life Is Under Scrutiny Once Again

Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery... no?

Model turned eventual first lady Melania Trump first ruffled feathers in 2016 when she made a speech that was eerily reminiscent to that of then-first lady Michelle Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention in 2008. While Melania remained notably mum on the matter following the backlash, Donald Trump's campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, vehemently denied all claims that Melania lifted Obama's speech. "To think that she would do something like that knowing how scrutinized her speech was going to be last night is just really absurd," he declared in a CNN interview.

Eventually, however, it was speechwriter Meredith McIver who fell on the proverbial sword. "In working with Melania on her recent First Lady speech, we discussed many people who inspired her and messages she wanted to share with the American people," McIver penned in a letter released by the campaign. A person she always liked is Michelle Obama. Over the phone, she read me some passages from Mrs. Obama's speech as examples. I wrote them down and later included some of the phrasing in the draft that ultimately became the final speech. I did not check Mrs. Obama's speeches. This was my mistake, and I feel terrible for the chaos I have caused Melania and the Trumps, as well as to Mrs. Obama. No harm was meant," she concluded. Alas, it appears Melania is still making waves long after her time on the campaign trail and in the White House...