Melania Trump's Post-White House Life Is Under Scrutiny Once Again
Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery... no?
Model turned eventual first lady Melania Trump first ruffled feathers in 2016 when she made a speech that was eerily reminiscent to that of then-first lady Michelle Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention in 2008. While Melania remained notably mum on the matter following the backlash, Donald Trump's campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, vehemently denied all claims that Melania lifted Obama's speech. "To think that she would do something like that knowing how scrutinized her speech was going to be last night is just really absurd," he declared in a CNN interview.
Eventually, however, it was speechwriter Meredith McIver who fell on the proverbial sword. "In working with Melania on her recent First Lady speech, we discussed many people who inspired her and messages she wanted to share with the American people," McIver penned in a letter released by the campaign. A person she always liked is Michelle Obama. Over the phone, she read me some passages from Mrs. Obama's speech as examples. I wrote them down and later included some of the phrasing in the draft that ultimately became the final speech. I did not check Mrs. Obama's speeches. This was my mistake, and I feel terrible for the chaos I have caused Melania and the Trumps, as well as to Mrs. Obama. No harm was meant," she concluded. Alas, it appears Melania is still making waves long after her time on the campaign trail and in the White House...
Melania Trump's high tea charity event has been called into question
Ruh-roh. Looks like former first lady Melania Trump has landed herself in hot
water tea yet again...
Melania has recently made it her mission to peddle tickets to a hoity-toity high tea in April aptly titled, "Tulips & Topiaries." Fancy. Per the event's official website, the affair will benefit "Fostering the Future" a charity that "will grant computer science scholarships to those aging out of the foster care system, thus giving foster children the ability to reach their full potential." But there's only one little problem. The New York Times reported on February 12 that there are no charities registered in Florida under the name "Fostering the Future" or "Be Best" — an initiative the charity is touted to have stemmed from. YIKES.
While Melania did not respond to requests for comment regarding the mystery charities, she did make her feelings known on Twitter. "Dishonest reporting at it again. Everything has been done lawfully, & all documents are in the works. Read with caution-typical corrupt media. We are working w/Bradley Impact Fund, a Donor-Advised Fund, to select charities that will receive the donations to foster children," she tweeted. So... pinkies up, we guess?