Naomi Campbell Reveals Finally Daughter's Face In Very On-Brand Way
British supermodel Naomi Campbell has graced many iconic magazine covers throughout her long career and has made quite the impact on fans with her latest.
During a 2017 interview with Evening Standard, she revealed she thinks "about having children all the time." However, in 2019, she told The Wall Street Journal she wasn't ready to become a mom for the first time. "Not yet — I'll see what the universe brings me," Campbell said, saying that so far she has appreciated her "chosen family." However, in May 2021, a source told People that "She's wanted a baby for a long time, more than 10 years."
Fortunately for the "I Feel Pretty" actor, her wish came true, as Campell announced that same month she had welcomed a baby daughter at age 50. In a now-deleted Instagram post that showed the model holding her newborn's feet, Campbell expressed how grateful she felt. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel," she shared. "There is no greater love."
Now, Campbell is back with another totally unskippable Instagram upload.
Naomi Campbell posed with daughter for new Vogue cover
Gracing the March 2022 cover of British Vogue is essentially just another day for Naomi Campbell. However, her most recent cover is definitely one to remember. After keeping her daughter away from the spotlight for almost a year, she has decided to show her child off for the first time on her most recent cover of the prestigious fashion magazine. (Did we expect anything else?!) As seen in the snapshot above, Campbell held her baby in her arms while rocking big curly hair. Her newborn gazed to the side while Campbell looked straight in front.
After sharing the image to her Instagram on February 14, her post proved to be very popular, racking up more than 500,000 likes and over 4,500 comments. "THIS IS YOUR BEST COVER," one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding the heart-eyes emoji. "this is soo beautiful!!!!!!!!! GORGEOUS," another person shared. "Fitting that her debut would be on VOGUE. Been dying to see her," a third fan remarked.
For the issue's interview, Campbell told British Vogue she won't reveal too much about her daughter because she is planning to release a book, which she has yet to start. However, she did squash one thing many had speculated. "She wasn't adopted — she's my child," Campbell declared. We look forward to getting our hands on that book she spoke of!