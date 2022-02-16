Naomi Campbell Reveals Finally Daughter's Face In Very On-Brand Way

British supermodel Naomi Campbell has graced many iconic magazine covers throughout her long career and has made quite the impact on fans with her latest.

During a 2017 interview with Evening Standard, she revealed she thinks "about having children all the time." However, in 2019, she told The Wall Street Journal she wasn't ready to become a mom for the first time. "Not yet — I'll see what the universe brings me," Campbell said, saying that so far she has appreciated her "chosen family." However, in May 2021, a source told People that "She's wanted a baby for a long time, more than 10 years."

Fortunately for the "I Feel Pretty" actor, her wish came true, as Campell announced that same month she had welcomed a baby daughter at age 50. In a now-deleted Instagram post that showed the model holding her newborn's feet, Campbell expressed how grateful she felt. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel," she shared. "There is no greater love."

Now, Campbell is back with another totally unskippable Instagram upload.