Kim Zolciak-Biermann Goes Nuclear After Critics Make Plastic Surgery Claims About Her Daughters
In the past, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been open about cosmetic procedures she's had. The "Real Houswives of Atlanta" star started by doing her lips. "I've been getting Botox since I was young, for migraines initially and now it's the obvious reason," Kim revealed to ET in 2016. The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant also admitted to having her breasts enhanced, and undergoing a tummy tuck to help fix a hernia. Kim believed in being open to various cosmetic procedures. "I just feel like you should try [everything]," she told ET.
Kim was even open to her daughters experimenting with enhancing their appearances, although not until they turned 18 years old. One daughter, Brielle Biermann, had bothered Kim about having her lips done from a young age. "Since I was 14 I was like, I have to have my lips done right when I turn 18," Brielle told People in 2019 about getting botox. "If I could've done it sooner I would've and I don't regret it," she added.
On February 15, Kim posted a photo of Brielle with her sister Ariana Biermann at Super Bowl LVI to Instagram. Multiple fans believed the two daughters had gone under the knife to achieve their looks. "They look like different people. Too much work done," one follower wrote. "What did Brielle have done? She looks so different!" another commented. "Brielle had work done and Ariana is on The Adderall diet!" one fan claimed. Those types of comments made Kim erupt in a fiery follow-up post.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann explains why her daughters look different now
Hours after Kim Zolciak-Biermann posted photos (pictured above) of her daughters Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann at the Super Bowl, the reality star made another Instagram post. This time, Kim defended her daughters against online trolls who accused the two Biermanns of having plastic surgery done. "I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies," the "Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding" star wrote in the lengthy caption. "My daughters have NEVER EVER had work done other than their lips! PERIOD!!!!!!," she added.
According to the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, Ariana achieved her figure by working hard "to get healthy and fit." Meanwhile, the other daughter had undergone surgery, but it was not cosmetic. "Brielle is only a few months out of major jaw surgery," Kim wrote while mentioning that Brielle lost weight because she could not chew food. "Nobody had liposuction that's obsurd [sic]!!" the Bravo-lebrity added. Ariana showed up in the comments section of her mother's adamant post. "[I] love u so much," she replied.
This was not the first time Kim clapped back at fans who made plastic surgery claims. In August 2020, the reality star was perplexed by trolls who said her face looked different. "I don't really give a f*** if you think that my face looks altered because I wanna know who the f***is getting an altered face during quarantine, sweetie," Kim said in a video posted to her Instagram story, via Bravo's Style & Living.