Kim Zolciak-Biermann Goes Nuclear After Critics Make Plastic Surgery Claims About Her Daughters

In the past, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been open about cosmetic procedures she's had. The "Real Houswives of Atlanta" star started by doing her lips. "I've been getting Botox since I was young, for migraines initially and now it's the obvious reason," Kim revealed to ET in 2016. The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant also admitted to having her breasts enhanced, and undergoing a tummy tuck to help fix a hernia. Kim believed in being open to various cosmetic procedures. "I just feel like you should try [everything]," she told ET.

Kim was even open to her daughters experimenting with enhancing their appearances, although not until they turned 18 years old. One daughter, Brielle Biermann, had bothered Kim about having her lips done from a young age. "Since I was 14 I was like, I have to have my lips done right when I turn 18," Brielle told People in 2019 about getting botox. "If I could've done it sooner I would've and I don't regret it," she added.

On February 15, Kim posted a photo of Brielle with her sister Ariana Biermann at Super Bowl LVI to Instagram. Multiple fans believed the two daughters had gone under the knife to achieve their looks. "They look like different people. Too much work done," one follower wrote. "What did Brielle have done? She looks so different!" another commented. "Brielle had work done and Ariana is on The Adderall diet!" one fan claimed. Those types of comments made Kim erupt in a fiery follow-up post.