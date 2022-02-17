Jake Gyllenhaal Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's All Too Well

Most of the men who have dated Taylor Swift likely know that there's a chance that she could pen a song about them following a breakup. As fans know, Swift has made a living out of writing and singing catchy songs and love songs, and songs about breakups are her bread and butter. The Grammy winner has described her songwriting process on a number of occasions, including how she came up with most songs in "Folklore," her 2020 album. "In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness," Swift wrote on Instagram. "Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory." There's no doubt Swift has one of the best imaginations and she also has a "long list of ex-lovers."

The songstress has dated the likes of John Mayer, Taylor Lautner, Harry Styles, and Jake Gyllenhaal and she had better luck in some relationships than in others. According to Us Weekly, Swift and Gyllenhaal began dating in October 2010. They were spotted together on a number of occasions but the romance was short-lived, lasting just three months.

According to Us Weekly (via HuffPost), they were set up by another famous friend in Gwyneth Paltrow — but she probably shouldn't quit her day job to be a match-maker, seeing how things ended. Even though the romance happened 11 years ago, people are still talking about it, thanks to one of Swift's songs.