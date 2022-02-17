Matthew Stafford's Off-Field Behavior Has Fans Truly Furious

After his first Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Matt Stafford is officially on the NFL A-List, with devoted fans in California of course, among Detroiters who consider him their own after he spent 12 years on the Detroit Lions (not to mention, millions of other football fans across the country who simply admire a top tier athlete). That said, there is some behavior guaranteed to lose you popular support, even if you've just won your very first Super Bowl. Unfortunately, a video taken during the post-Super Bowl festivities shows Stafford exhibiting just that kind of behavior. And it's going viral.

The short clip circulating all over social media was taken on February 16 outside the LA Memorial Coliseum, according to the Daily Mail, and shows a photographer taking pics of Stafford and his wife on stage during the celebration. What happens next isn't graphic, but it definitely isn't pretty to watch.