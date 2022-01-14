Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Has Desperate Message For Fans

A home-field advantage is what the Los Angeles Rams were expecting as they took to the field of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, but enthusiastic San Francisco 49er fans switched things up. Despite a 17-point lead in the first half of the game, according to NBC Sports, the Rams lost in overtime, a sixth straight loss to the 49ers. Sean McVay, the Rams coach, believes they were caught "off guard" by the sheer volume of noise.

McVay spoke to reporters following the game, per USA Today's Rams Wire. "I think just because of the way that it's been this year. It's been a great, great atmosphere, great environment," he said. "Yesterday was the same thing, but there was a lot of red there. That was definitely a surprise — I think it's a fair way to put it." The explosive energy from the 49ers crowd surely intensified as the game built to a 27-24 win for the traveling team.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford acknowledged after the game, per the Rams Wire, that with the sea of 49ers in the stands, "It was a tough environment." His wife, Kelly Stafford, also offered a little more insight into the Rams' performance.