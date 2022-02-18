Fans Are Loving Sharon Stone's Tender Updates On Her Mother's Health

Sharon Stone had a tragic late 2021. After sharing last August that her nephew and godson, River Stone, died after suffering total organ failure, the acting icon revealed in a November 2021 Instagram post that her mother, Dorothy Marie Stone, had an "acute stroke" earlier that day. Asking followers to "say a prayer" for her ailing mom, Stone received a torrent of supportive comments from fans and celebs such as Andie MacDowell and legendary comedic actor Leslie Jordan.

Strokes are a topic Stone is unfortunately too familiar with. The "Basic Instinct" star experienced one herself in 2001, later telling Variety, "I had a 1% chance of living by the time I got surgery — and they wouldn't know for a month if I would live." Additionally, the actor said in explanation of her advocacy for stroke-related causes, "My mother had a stroke. My grandmother had a stroke. I had a massive stroke — and a nine-day brain bleed." Revealing that it took her seven years to fully recuperate from the life-threatening incident, Stone told Variety about her harsh reality returning to work in Hollywood. "People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind," Stone said. "From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don't think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover."

As far as Stone's mother goes, it seems her stroke recovery has a positive outlook.