Why Sharon Stone Is Asking For Prayers For Another Family Member

Sharon Stone is asking for prayers again following another health scare involving one of her family members. On August 27, Sharon took to social media to ask for prayers after she shared that her young nephew, who was also her godson, needed a "miracle" to survive. "River Stone was found in his crib [with] total organ failure today. Please pray for him," the "Basic Instinct" actor captioned a heart-breaking photo of River with several wires and tubes connected to him.

Tragically, River did not survive. On August 30, Sharon confirmed River had died when she shared a moving collection of videos on Instagram alongside the date of River's birth and his sad death just over a year later. On September 3, Sharon posted a photo to Instagram of an empty couch with a small suitcase on a table alongside the caption, "The stages of grief." She then posted a photo to her Instagram account of a gift from her friend, fellow actor Jamie Lee Curtis, a few days later.

Sadly, Stone's family is now facing even more turmoil in their extremely difficult year as the star took to social media again while her mom, Dorothy Stone, faces serious health issues.