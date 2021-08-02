Why Sharon Stone Says Her Career Is Under Threat

While campaigning for a spot as a leader in the Screen Actors Guild, Sharon Stone made some surprising announcements. She said she lost her SAG-AFTRA health insurance over a measly amount of money. "I lost my vested insurance after 43 years in the business because of COVID. I was $13 short and, you know, I don't really think that that is reasonable for any of us," she said, according to Deadline. The organization recently raised premiums and changed its eligibility requirements.

In another video, the actor explained how she was at risk of losing a job because she wants the crew to be vaccinated. "I've been offered a job — a good job, a job I really want to do in Atlanta," she began. "That's why my hair is standing on end ... because the Producers Guild of America will not guarantee that everyone on our show is vaccinated before I go to work."

Vanity Fair notes that Stone used a Socratic method of rhetoric, adding, "Will I go to work before everyone on my show is vaccinated? No. No, I won't. Am I being threatened that I will lose my job? Yes. Yes I am. Will I lose my job if everyone is not vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes I could. Will I stand up for all of us so that every set that we go on is vaccinated? Yes. Yes, I will." We'll see what happens.