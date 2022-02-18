Joe Rogan's Spotify Deal Is Worth A Lot More Than Everyone Originally Thought

Joe Rogan's most controversial moments have certainly made a lot of headlines for the former television actor, UFC commentator, comedian, and podcaster. Spotify quietly deleted 70 episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" due to offensive and insensitive content. Spotify's CEO Daniel Elk has even had to go on the record to defend Rogan, per Variety. Allegations that he has shared false and dangerous information about COVID-19 vaccines even forced Dr. Fauci to clap back at Rogan. Back in April 2021 when Rogan suggested that young, healthy individuals did not have to get vaccinated against the virus, Dr. Fauci hit back on the "Today" show, saying the podcaster was incorrect about his assertions. "You're worried about yourself getting infected and likelihood that you're not going to get symptoms," he said. "But you can get infected and will get infected if you put yourself at risk."

While there have been some people who have called for Rogan to get canceled, a new report suggests that Rogan's deal with Spotify is worth much more than the estimated $100 million that was previously reported — a whole lot more.