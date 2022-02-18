Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Whether Bob Saget's Tragic Death Tested Her Faith

On February 11, an autopsy report revealed that Bob Saget died after fracturing his skull in multiple places, leading to a massive brain bleed, according to The New York Times. Chief medical examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany wrote in the report, "It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards ..." He was found dead on January 9 in a hotel room bed. The autopsy findings bring clarity to the actor's unexpected death, which devastated fans all over the world. In the wake of his death, colleagues, friends, and loved ones have spoken out to pay tribute.

Candace Cameron Bure remembers her onscreen father from her days on "Full House" with nothing but love and fondness. In a February 3 interview with "Today," the actor opened up about the incredible influence the late Bob Saget had on her life. From the very beginning, Bure says Saget was "warm and inviting" and made her feel "instantly comfortable" around him. As time moved forward and Bure grew up, she and Saget became close friends, and he remained someone she looked up to. "Bob is a remarkable person and I've never had a friendship like the one I've had with him," the "Christmas Under Wraps" star said. She added that his ability to be emotionally vulnerable made her feel "so safe with him." Their close bond has made his death even harder for her. Fortunately, Bure has her faith to lean on when the grief becomes unbearable.