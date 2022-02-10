Bob Saget's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About His Health

The world lost a legend in Bob Saget. As fans know, the star died in early January in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida. Saget was alone at the time after having had just finished a comedy set. In his last Instagram post, the 65-year-old gushed about how great he felt to be back on stage, making people laugh. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he gushed. Ugh, doesn't it just break your heart?

Following his death, a medical examiner completed an autopsy on the late star, and many speculated that Saget may have had a heart attack due to his family history. However, medical examiners found that Saget died from head trauma, something that came as a shock to many. His family released a statement following the news. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved," Saget's family said in a statement. "In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful."

After the news broke about his cause of death, more details came to light.