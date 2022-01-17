Inside Bob Saget's Tragic Family History Of Heart Attacks

It's still hard to grasp that one of the most beloved television dads in history is no longer with us. Bob Saget had a lot of credits to his name, like his hosting gig on "America's Funniest Home Videos," but he was most well-known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House." Saget died at his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9 at 65 years old, shortly after performing a set on his comedy tour.

Since the news of Saget's death broke, tributes from all over the world have been flooding in. Those closest to Saget also took to social media to remember the late star. Saget's daughter shared a photo of the last text that her dad sent her, while his wife, Kelly Rizzo, took about a week to muster up the strength to share a post on her social media page. "After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think," she wrote, "how lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH." Rizzo gushed about what a strong connection they had. "Most importantly. I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day," she added.

As of this writing, everyone is waiting for autopsy results to determine Saget's official cause of death, but some investigators believe that the sudden manner of Saget's passing points to a heart attack or stroke.