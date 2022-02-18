Why Doesn't Ivanka Trump Spend That Much Time Around Her Famous Father Anymore?
Ever since Donald Trump and his family left the White House, the truth about Ivanka Trump's life in Miami has raised a lot of questions. While the former fashion designer and White House advisor seems to be more focused on her family, some sources say that life in South Florida might not be as easy for her or her husband, Jared Kushner, as it was in D.C. or even New York City. One insider close to the situation told Page Six that New York liberals "go to Miami when you are disgraced to get a second shot," meaning the Kushners are perhaps not welcome anymore in social circles back in the Big Apple.
That said, a lot of people can't help but wonder why Ivanka and Jared have spent very little time at her father's Mar-a-Lago estate in nearby Palm Beach. In fact, the Kushners haven't been seen there at all, which is prompting a lot of people to wonder why Ivanka is not spending that much time with her father anymore. After all, the Kushners did see the former president every day while everyone was still working at the White House, whereas now, they seem to barely see him at all.
Is Ivanka Trump trying to keep her distance from her father?
According to People, one source says that Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner aren't necessarily trying to avoid her father, Donald Trump. Instead, they are focusing more on themselves and their new life out of the spotlight. "They're really just settling into normal life," the source told the publication. "This is a very natural part of them not working in the same building for the first time in many, many years and living in two different towns, rather than in the same town." In other words, the Kushners are not purposely trying to distance themselves, but instead, just trying to keep work out of their personal lives for now.
Whether or not Ivanka will be by her father's side if he decides to run for the presidency in 2024 remains to be seen. For now, it seems like she's traded D.C. politics and winter coats for bikinis and sunscreen instead.