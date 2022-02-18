Why Doesn't Ivanka Trump Spend That Much Time Around Her Famous Father Anymore?

Ever since Donald Trump and his family left the White House, the truth about Ivanka Trump's life in Miami has raised a lot of questions. While the former fashion designer and White House advisor seems to be more focused on her family, some sources say that life in South Florida might not be as easy for her or her husband, Jared Kushner, as it was in D.C. or even New York City. One insider close to the situation told Page Six that New York liberals "go to Miami when you are disgraced to get a second shot," meaning the Kushners are perhaps not welcome anymore in social circles back in the Big Apple.

That said, a lot of people can't help but wonder why Ivanka and Jared have spent very little time at her father's Mar-a-Lago estate in nearby Palm Beach. In fact, the Kushners haven't been seen there at all, which is prompting a lot of people to wonder why Ivanka is not spending that much time with her father anymore. After all, the Kushners did see the former president every day while everyone was still working at the White House, whereas now, they seem to barely see him at all.