How Justin Bieber Helped Save A Famous Fast Food Chain From Financial Hardship
Justin Bieber is perhaps known as one of the most successful Canadian artists with a net worth of over $285 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He also has a lot of love for his home country — he told Rolling Stone in an interview back in 2011 that "Canada is the best country in the world," and that he'll never become an American citizen, simply because he loves Canada's healthcare system. "We go to the doctor and we don't need to worry about paying him, but here, your whole life, you're broke because of medical bills," the chart-topper explained at the time. "My bodyguard's baby was premature, and now he has to pay for it. In Canada, if your baby's premature, he stays in the hospital as long as he needs to, and then you go home."
Fast forward over a decade later and Bieber's love for all things Canadian is as strong as ever, as he just helped rescue a popular and much-beloved Canadian fast-food chain from financial collapse.
Justin Bieber is helping boost sales for Tim Hortons
According to CNN, Justin Bieber put his Midas touch on "Timbiebs Timbits" a new limited-time donut line at Tim Hortons. Bieber's collab with the fast-food chain actually helped increase the company's profits in the last quarter of 2021. TMZ reported that Bieber was also involved in the flavor selection process, which included an eclectic white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle. The Timbiebs Timbits were so successful that it helped the company see a 10.3% spike in sales, prompting Tim Horton's company president Jose Cil to say that he's a "Belieber." Cil told BuzzFeed that the promotion "was one of the more successful traffic-driving initiatives in recent memory and outperformed our internal expectations."
If fans ever needed more of a reason to visit Bieber's birth land for more than just the healthcare and Tim Hortons' coffee, it would definitely be for a bite of the sour cream chocolate chip donut hole. It's without a doubt that Bieb's fans are saying "Never Say Never" to that one.