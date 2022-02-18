Melania Trump Refuses To Give Up On A Controversial Business Model

The surprising way that Melania Trump has returned to public life after spending the most part of 2021 under the radar is raising a lot of eyebrows. The former First Lady has been focusing on her family and charity work since taking a step back from the spotlight, but now, it seems like she's taken on a new venture.

Back on Dec. 16, Trump announced that she was dipping her toes in non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which are part of a cryptocurrency blockchain platform program. The token is a watercolor of the former model's eyes. "I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative," Trump proudly proclaimed on Twitter. She notably also referenced the anti-bullying campaign she took on during her time at the White House.

While the move has been deemed quite controversial, sources say that Trump is refusing to give up on it for this reason.