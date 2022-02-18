Melania Trump Refuses To Give Up On A Controversial Business Model
The surprising way that Melania Trump has returned to public life after spending the most part of 2021 under the radar is raising a lot of eyebrows. The former First Lady has been focusing on her family and charity work since taking a step back from the spotlight, but now, it seems like she's taken on a new venture.
Back on Dec. 16, Trump announced that she was dipping her toes in non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which are part of a cryptocurrency blockchain platform program. The token is a watercolor of the former model's eyes. "I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative," Trump proudly proclaimed on Twitter. She notably also referenced the anti-bullying campaign she took on during her time at the White House.
While the move has been deemed quite controversial, sources say that Trump is refusing to give up on it for this reason.
Melania Trump has just unveiled a new line of NFTs
"The Art of The Deal" seems to be in the Trump family's bloodline, as there's a new report that says Melania Trump has unveiled a new line of $50 NFTs. The limited-edition collection includes 10,000 items that will highlight "iconic moments from President Donald Trump's administration," as detailed by The Hill. A press release also notes that it was Melania who "provided creative direction" for the collection, which will be available on USAmemorabilia.com. Melania even said, "I am proud to expand upon my NFT platform and am honored to be able to recognize important moments in our Nation's history. I look forward to collaborating with others to offer truly special, authentic parts of U.S. history."
Creativity also seems to be in Melania's blood, as she was in charge of the White House Christmas Decorations during her husband's tenure in office. Seeing how the Christmas decor was part of Melania's most cringe-worthy moments of the last several years, here's hoping that her NFT tokens fare much better.