Tom Cruise's Ex-Manager Makes Eyebrow-Raising Claims About His Behavior

Hollywood action star Tom Cruise was just 18 years old when Eileen Berlin became his manager. Back then he couldn't even afford a place to rent, so she and her husband offered up a room for Cruise in their New York City apartment. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Berlin claimed that before photoshoots, Cruise would walk around in his underwear, flexing and admiring himself in the mirror. "He had a great pride in [his body] but he was working on perfection," she said. Berlin also claimed Cruise had a hot temper, one time throwing a photo album hard at her face. He also reportedly got angry when a waitress recognized him while filming "Taps." Berlin claimed he said, "Please tell her not to ask me any questions. I'm still in character."

Additionally, Cruise allegedly had a list of demands for his breakout role in "Risky Business" while he was still an up-and-coming actor. Some of the demands included first star billing, first-class airfare and hotel, and the "most favorable dressing room," according to documents obtained by the Daily Mail. "He was very self-centered," Berlin said about Cruise. "Everything revolved around 'me.'"

Interestingly enough, former Scientology member Tom DeVocht had a similar sentiment to Berlin's when comparing Cruise to Scientology leader David Miscavige. They are "both rather absorbed by themselves, and intensely so," he told the Daily Beast. "You don't want to look at 'em wrong, say anything wrong, and you definitely don't want to better them in any way."