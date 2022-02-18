Kody Brown Confirms What We Suspected All Along About His Lifestyle
Kody Brown of "Sister Wives" fame may be rethinking his relationships with his wives. The reality star has given viewers an inside look at how he navigates life in polygamy throughout the past 16 seasons on TLC, but he has been embroiled in a whole lot of controversy after his relationship struggles have come to light on the latest season of "Sister Wives."
Kody has been accused by his three wives, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn, for being overbearing and strict with his rules over their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Janelle even yelled at Kody to "f**k off" after he guilt-tripped her for disagreeing with their Thanksgiving plans (via Entertainment Tonight). His fourth wife, Christine, who had been with him for 25 years, announced she called it quits in their marriage in November 2021. In a statement released on Instagram, Christine said she and Kody "grew apart" but would "continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives" as they co-parent their children.
With so many disagreements happening between his wives and former partner, Kody has now revealed that his lifestyle is not easy as it seems and that he has contemplated starting a new life.
Kody Brown says he's questioned his polygamy
While Kody Brown's polygamy on "Sister Wives" has entertained audiences for over a decade, the 53-year-old says the drama from his marriages has made him rethink his lifestyle. In an exclusive clip obtained by People from part three of the "One on One" reunion special, Kody criticized Christine for being a hypocrite because she had promoted the lifestyle, but then wanted out, which made him "angry as hell."
"When you really start getting honest, you start looking up to the heavens and going, 'Geez, Father. You inspired me to do this. Why is it such a mess now?'" Kody said, adding that the drama "really has set me on my heels and had me questioning the lifestyle itself." He added that he questions his polygamy "all the time." The revelation prompted host Sukanya Krishnan to ask his wives what they thought and if they could see Kody abandoning them in the future.
Janelle told Krishnan that she still believes in their marriage, but the coronavirus pandemic did make her "do some soul searching" on whether she wanted to continue on with the relationship moving forward. Meanwhile, Robyn and Meri see the possibility of Kody leaving if he gets "tired" of them, noting that he can "give up" and "walk away." It wouldn't be a huge surprise if Kody chooses to move on, as a source told Us Weekly that he's "not happy with the other wives threatening to leave" and is "considering starting fresh with new wives."