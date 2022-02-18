Kody Brown Confirms What We Suspected All Along About His Lifestyle

Kody Brown of "Sister Wives" fame may be rethinking his relationships with his wives. The reality star has given viewers an inside look at how he navigates life in polygamy throughout the past 16 seasons on TLC, but he has been embroiled in a whole lot of controversy after his relationship struggles have come to light on the latest season of "Sister Wives."

Kody has been accused by his three wives, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn, for being overbearing and strict with his rules over their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Janelle even yelled at Kody to "f**k off" after he guilt-tripped her for disagreeing with their Thanksgiving plans (via Entertainment Tonight). His fourth wife, Christine, who had been with him for 25 years, announced she called it quits in their marriage in November 2021. In a statement released on Instagram, Christine said she and Kody "grew apart" but would "continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives" as they co-parent their children.

With so many disagreements happening between his wives and former partner, Kody has now revealed that his lifestyle is not easy as it seems and that he has contemplated starting a new life.