What We Know About The Serious Allegations Against SNL Alum Horatio Sanz

The following article includes graphic allegations of sexual assault.

A sexual assault lawsuit filed against "Saturday Night Live" alum Horatio Sanz in August 2021 contained some disturbing details to say the least. A Pennsylvania woman — identifying as "Jane Doe" to protect her underage status at the time of events — accused Sanz of grooming and sexually assaulting her at an "SNL" cast party when she was 17. The lawsuit, which names both Sanz and NBC as defendants, stated that Sanz "digitally penetrated her genitals" at a show afterparty in 2002.

Sanz and Doe allegedly first met when Doe was 15 at a "SNL" taping. In subsequent years, she became a regular at cast parties at his request, where Sanz allegedly allowed the minor to drink and inappropriately touched her. By 2001, when Doe was still 16, the lawsuit alleged that Sanz began instant messaging her under the handle "Marblechomper," asking her to send photos of herself and "to perform sexual acts, including masturbation, which he asked her to describe to him." A cyber-sex relationship carried on for years, according to Doe. She claimed in her lawsuit that she "regularly self-medicated with dissociative drugs" and was even once hospitalized for related conditions. Doe alleged she encountered Sanz again at an event in 2019 where he apologized, saying, "[I] swear on a stack of improv books ... I'm a different person."

Now, months after filing her lawsuit, Doe has some important points of emphasis to tack onto her allegations.