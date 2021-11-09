What Really Goes On During The Epic SNL Afterparties?

After Kim Kardashian hosted her first-ever episode of "Saturday Night Live" on October 9, she got busy doing what she is better known for — hosting the night's afterparty. Alongside such skit co-stars Chace Crawford and Chris Rock (in addition to other cast members, crew, and Kardashians), Kim hit New York City's members-only nightclub Zero Bond (per Guest of a Guest) partying till the early hours. After all, "Saturday Night Live" is a pop-culture institution as much renowned for comedy sketches as it is for after-chuckles ragers!

Just ask Jimmy Fallon. As "The Tonight Show" host recanted in 2015, his experience at "SNL"'s 40th Anniversary afterparty saw him "and Dan Akroyd and Paul McCartney... singing 'Shake It Off'" (by Taylor Swift, also in attendance and onstage), Miley Cyrus belting out a "sad song" about her goldfish at one point, and to cap the night, Prince "floating toward the stage" to play "Let's Go Crazy."

In the November 9 issue of People, current "SNL" cast member Bowen Yang — being honored in this year's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue — spilled even more detailed secrets from what goes down at these legendary weekly afterparties.