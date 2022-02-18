Matthew Stafford Breaks Silence After Super Bowl Parade Incident

Matthew Stafford is making amends following an incident that happened during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory parade and rally. At the celebrations on February 16, a photographer named Kelly Smiley was seen capturing photographs of Matthew, who was celebrating with his wife, Kelly Stafford, per E! News.

As she was setting up a shot, Smiley fell backwards off the platform to the horror of Kelly, who quickly checked to see if she was okay. Matthew, though, was captured on camera mouthing, "Oh my god!" before turning his back on Smiley and walking away with a water bottle in hand.

The clip of the incident went viral and many fans criticized the quarterback for his nonchalant response. Smiley later updated her followers on Twitter, saying she suffered a fractured spine and broke her camera gears in the fall (via ESPN). Now, days after the incident, Matthew has finally broken his silence and reveals how he plans to help Smiley.