Mary J. Blige Leaves Fans Devastated At Last Minute

Mary J. Blige accomplished a personal career highlight on February 13 when she performed during Super Bowl LVI's halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and surprise guest 50 Cent. Performing two of her most iconic hits, "A Family Affair" and "No More Drama," Blige likened the opportunity to performing at former President Barack Obama's inauguration, according to Complex, calling it "a huge moment." Giving her performance her all, Blige quickly entered the annals of meme-dom, too, when she fell (deliberately) to her knees before collapsing onto her back at the end of her medley. "You can just end the game now. @maryjblige really done did that," a satisfied fan tweeted.

Blige's fit was not to be overlooked, either. Sheathed in a sparkling sequined lace top with matching pants and thigh-high boots, Blige also rocked earrings dripping with 33 carats of diamonds, which Page Six estimated to be worth $1,500 alone. Blige had previously talked about not receiving any pay for the gig, telling "The Cruz Show" on February 9, "Listen, you're gonna be paid for the rest of your life off of this. People are gonna be knocking at your doors."

Given the singer's (metaphorical and literal) shine coming off Super Bowl LVI, many fans are feeling let down by a shocking last-minute cancellation of hers.