Chet Hanks Gets Candid About What It Was Like Growing Up With Famous Parents

Chet Hanks is speaking his truth. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Hanks is opening up about what it was like to grow up in the spotlight — and in the shadow of his parents.

The 31-year-old rapper prefaced the video by saying he has come a long way since he released the song "White Boy Summer" in 2021, which caused quite a stir. At the time of the song's release, Hanks was embroiled in controversy because the "white boy summer" merch he was selling used a font similar to one white nationalists use, triggering accusations of racism, according CNN. Hanks responded to the backlash saying white boy summer is the antithesis of that mentality and having a "white boy summer" means you have no prejudices against anyone.

During the white boy summer debacle, it seems Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson kept to themselves, not speaking on the controversy. But despite Chet's parents staying out of it, he has brought his parents into the mix during his interviews and social media tirades, continuously revealing that growing up under his dad's name was both a blessing and a curse, according to TooFab. Now, in his new YouTube video, Chet is opening up about how he was able to transform himself from "White Boy Summer" rapper to owner of a self-mastery program, Hanxfit, while claiming he did it all without a male role model growing up.