Chrissy Teigen Hints To Followers That She Might Be Exploring Surrogacy Options
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are seemingly trying to expand their family again. The couple are already parents to daughter Luna and son Miles, who were conceived through IVF treatments. Teigen was pregnant with son Jack, who was conceived naturally, in September 2020, but announced the devastating news that he was stillborn the following month.
"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," Teigen wrote on Instagram after she miscarried in the hospital, following a month of bed rest and blood transfusions.
Later that year, Teigen wrote on Instagram that she was "sad" she'd never get pregnant again. However, Teigen has not lost hope and has hinted to followers that she might be exploring surrogacy options.
Chrissy Teigen appears ready to expand her family
Nearly a year and a half after suffering a heartbreaking pregnancy loss, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are reportedly preparing to have another baby. On February 18, Teigen seemingly hinted that she's hoping to have another child via surrogacy, after posting a photo that showcased IVF needles and capsules commonly used for egg retrievals (via Daily Mail). "Here we go again," the "Cravings" cookbook author captioned the pic, adding a "Lol" beside a GIF of a crying uterus.
Teigen has hinted about expanding her family for a while, telling Refinery29 in April 2021 that she wanted more kids. "I'm honestly not sure if I would ever stop having children," she said. "They just bring light and life to our household and to the world. I love being a mom and I can't imagine ever saying, 'Well, I'm done, I'm good on kids.'" Teigen added that despite her pregnancy troubles, her "IVF journey has not ended at all," and noted that she and John have a few embryos that are "ready to go in."
While Teigen has said she's grateful for different fertility options, she still finds the fact that she is unable to carry naturally difficult for her to accept, especially since she sought treatment for endometriosis. "It's still hard for me," she said. "I'm in therapy and something that I talk about often is, I just don't understand how I can't [carry children] because I have a really healthy uterus now." We wish the couple the best on their journey.