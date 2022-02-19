Chrissy Teigen Hints To Followers That She Might Be Exploring Surrogacy Options

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are seemingly trying to expand their family again. The couple are already parents to daughter Luna and son Miles, who were conceived through IVF treatments. Teigen was pregnant with son Jack, who was conceived naturally, in September 2020, but announced the devastating news that he was stillborn the following month.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," Teigen wrote on Instagram after she miscarried in the hospital, following a month of bed rest and blood transfusions.

Later that year, Teigen wrote on Instagram that she was "sad" she'd never get pregnant again. However, Teigen has not lost hope and has hinted to followers that she might be exploring surrogacy options.