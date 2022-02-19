Melania Trump Completely Lashes Out At The Media Over Recent Coverage

Former first lady Melania Trump is back in the headlines again. The 51-year-old public figure has kept a relatively low profile since leaving the White House in January 2021, while her husband, former president Donald Trump, continues to dominate coverage for his involvement and subsequent litigations in the January 6 insurrection. A source told People that Melania's low-key lifestyle is deliberate and said that she prefers to do her own thing "away from the spotlight." "She makes an appearance with Donald for certain dinners, but spends much of her time with her own family," the source added. "This is a way of life for her and she likes it, especially in Palm Beach."

While Melania has tried to avoid the spotlight as much as possible, her status as a public figure means that her work is subject to criticism. On February 12, The New York Times reported that Melania's selling tickets to a "high tea" event in April, from which organizers say profits will benefit an initiative that's part of her Be Best initiative called "Fostering the Future." However, a probe into the event found that the campaign doesn't exist in Florida and that she's currently being investigated for violating a state law that requires organizers to register before soliciting charity funds. Needless to say, Melania is not happy about the media coverage and has lashed out at critics over the controversy.