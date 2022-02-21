Scott Eastwood Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Shia LaBeouf's On-Set Behavior
To say that Shia LaBeouf has an unorthodox way of acting would be an understatement. While most actors would simply research their roles and rehearse their parts, the "Transformers" star goes to great lengths to prepare for a gig. For instance, when filming "Charlie Countryman," he took LSD because his character used drugs in the film.
"He smashed the place up, got naked and kept seeing this owl," his co-star Rupert Grint told The Guardian. "If anything will make you not do drugs, it's watching that." When filming "Fury," LaBeouf also listed the things he volunteered to do to step up his acting A-game. "'Fury' is the most meat I've ever had to chew on. David [Ayer, the director] told us right from the gate: 'I need you to give me everything.' So the day after I got the job, I joined the US National Guard," he told Dazed. "I spent a month living on a forward operating base... I pulled my tooth out, knifed my face up and spent days watching horses die. I didn't bathe for four months."
LaBeouf clearly has a penchant for going to the extremes with his "research" for the sake of acting, but apparently, he tends to get into brawls on set, too, according to Scott Eastwood.
Tension arose between Scott Eastwood and Shia LaBeouf on the set of Fury
Scott Eastwood did not have fond memories of Shia LaBeouf on the set of their 2014 war film "Fury." In a recent interview with Insider, he recalled the time he had an altercation with the "Honey Boy" actor. Eastwood shared that he had a scene where he was tasked with spitting on a war tank, which LaBeouf did not know about and took the gesture as an insult.
"[LaBeouf] got mad at me and it turned into a volatile moment that Brad Pitt ultimately got in the middle of," he recounted. He also took a jab at LaBeouf's unconventional process and said that it shouldn't get in the way of how you interact with your fellow actors. "I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set," Eastwood added. "It should always enhance the production."
In a separate interview, Pitt himself said that they eventually realized the mistake. "When we got home at the end of the day and read the script, it said Scotty's character is 'chewing tobacco and spitting it on the back of the tank,'" he told British GQ. "So we were the knobs in the end." He did praise LaBeouf for being dedicated to his craft, though. "I love this boy. He's one of the best actors I've ever seen," he added. "He's living it like no one else, let me tell you. I've been fortunate to work with a lot of great actors. He's one of the best I've seen."