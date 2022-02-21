Scott Eastwood Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Shia LaBeouf's On-Set Behavior

To say that Shia LaBeouf has an unorthodox way of acting would be an understatement. While most actors would simply research their roles and rehearse their parts, the "Transformers" star goes to great lengths to prepare for a gig. For instance, when filming "Charlie Countryman," he took LSD because his character used drugs in the film.

"He smashed the place up, got naked and kept seeing this owl," his co-star Rupert Grint told The Guardian. "If anything will make you not do drugs, it's watching that." When filming "Fury," LaBeouf also listed the things he volunteered to do to step up his acting A-game. "'Fury' is the most meat I've ever had to chew on. David [Ayer, the director] told us right from the gate: 'I need you to give me everything.' So the day after I got the job, I joined the US National Guard," he told Dazed. "I spent a month living on a forward operating base... I pulled my tooth out, knifed my face up and spent days watching horses die. I didn't bathe for four months."

LaBeouf clearly has a penchant for going to the extremes with his "research" for the sake of acting, but apparently, he tends to get into brawls on set, too, according to Scott Eastwood.