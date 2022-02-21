Tom Holland Sets The Record Straight About Buying A Home With Zendaya
Tomdaya fans' hearts were all aflutter in January when the Mirror reported that the budding couple had purchased a home together in London. Tom Holland and Zendaya, who were rumored to be dating long before they made it publicly official in July 2021, had reportedly splashed out £3 million (roughly $4.1 million in today's rates) for a home in the Richmond neighborhood of London.
The Mirror reported that it was a six-bedroom home that the couple had big plans of renovating. The house in question is also apparently very near to other celebrities, including Angelina Jolie, David Attenborough, and Mick Jagger. Talk about a sick neighborhood to live in, right? The news made it seem like everything was coming up roses for these "Spider-Man" costars, who are clearly destined to be in it for the long haul. But, as the saying goes, not everything is as it seems, and Holland had a thing or two to say about the news being reported about him and his girlfriend.
Tom Holland denied buying a house with Zendaya
While we're still hopeful that Tom Holland and Zendaya are in it for the long haul, they're not quite ready to buy a house together. In an appearance on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" on February 18, Holland set the record straight on the rumors. "I've had so many people call me up, because apparently, I bought a new house in South London?" he said. "Which is completely false! I didn't buy a new house. I'm like, 'Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I'll get the keys.'"
When asked by the hosts how this rumor could have even been started, Holland maintained that he had absolutely no idea, claiming he hadn't done anything that he thought could be interpreted as house shopping.
So there you have it. Spider-Man himself has put this rumor to rest, and while we're ever so slightly disappointed, we still know that Tomdaya is forever.