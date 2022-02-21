Tom Holland Sets The Record Straight About Buying A Home With Zendaya

Tomdaya fans' hearts were all aflutter in January when the Mirror reported that the budding couple had purchased a home together in London. Tom Holland and Zendaya, who were rumored to be dating long before they made it publicly official in July 2021, had reportedly splashed out £3 million (roughly $4.1 million in today's rates) for a home in the Richmond neighborhood of London.

The Mirror reported that it was a six-bedroom home that the couple had big plans of renovating. The house in question is also apparently very near to other celebrities, including Angelina Jolie, David Attenborough, and Mick Jagger. Talk about a sick neighborhood to live in, right? The news made it seem like everything was coming up roses for these "Spider-Man" costars, who are clearly destined to be in it for the long haul. But, as the saying goes, not everything is as it seems, and Holland had a thing or two to say about the news being reported about him and his girlfriend.