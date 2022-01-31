Are Tom Holland And Zendaya Taking This Huge Step In Their Relationship?

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship has been a long and winding road. First sparking dating rumors after meeting on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (in which they play onscreen boyfriend and girlfriend) in 2017, the two co-stars always maintained they were merely good friends. Although that did little to quell speculation the two were an item, fans no longer had to speculate in 2021, as "Tomdaya" was spotted sneaking a smooch inside Holland's car in July 2021.

Things only ramped up from there for the two young stars. They all but went Instagram-official when Holland posted an Instagram tribute on Zendaya's birthday, writing, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx" on September 1, 2021, alongside a photo of Zendaya snapping her own shot of the two in front of a mirror, with Holland in his Spidey suit and her chin resting cozily on his shoulder. Nothing, however, made the nature of their relationship clearer than their red carpet appearances for the trilogy's final film, "Spider-Man: No Way Home." As Holland told Extra at the film's premiere of his better half, "She's one of the most incredible people I've ever met. And I love her to bits. So, to be here tonight is amazing. I'm delighted to share it with her." Aww, shucks!

Despite Holland and the "Euphoria" star being explicitly told not to date by "Spider-Man" producers, it seems the couple might have taken a serious next step in their relationship.