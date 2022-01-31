Are Tom Holland And Zendaya Taking This Huge Step In Their Relationship?
Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship has been a long and winding road. First sparking dating rumors after meeting on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (in which they play onscreen boyfriend and girlfriend) in 2017, the two co-stars always maintained they were merely good friends. Although that did little to quell speculation the two were an item, fans no longer had to speculate in 2021, as "Tomdaya" was spotted sneaking a smooch inside Holland's car in July 2021.
Things only ramped up from there for the two young stars. They all but went Instagram-official when Holland posted an Instagram tribute on Zendaya's birthday, writing, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx" on September 1, 2021, alongside a photo of Zendaya snapping her own shot of the two in front of a mirror, with Holland in his Spidey suit and her chin resting cozily on his shoulder. Nothing, however, made the nature of their relationship clearer than their red carpet appearances for the trilogy's final film, "Spider-Man: No Way Home." As Holland told Extra at the film's premiere of his better half, "She's one of the most incredible people I've ever met. And I love her to bits. So, to be here tonight is amazing. I'm delighted to share it with her." Aww, shucks!
Despite Holland and the "Euphoria" star being explicitly told not to date by "Spider-Man" producers, it seems the couple might have taken a serious next step in their relationship.
Tom Holland could be building a dream family home for him and Zendaya
Could Tom Holland and Zendaya finally have a (very expensive) love nest all to themselves? Previously living with his parents in Southwest London, Holland signed off on renovation plans for the $3.4 million home he purchased in 2018 (less than a mile from his family home), which will cost the young megastar seven figures, according to the Daily Mail. The "Uncharted" star bought the three-story, six-bedroom mansion with intentions of a top-to-bottom makeover before he moved in, per the outlet. The completed renovation will include a brand-new gym, home theater, sauna, and game room, as well as a bigger basement and garden room.
As for Zendaya moving her suitcases into the remodeled home, a source told the Mail, "Tom has spent quite some time making this house into his perfect home and Zendaya has been visiting him in London, so let's see. They are Hollywood's hot, young couple and don't want to be apart." (We all know distance due to conflicting schedules can be quite the death knell for Hollywood couples.) Moreover, Holland's larger and more complete home will make the perfect grounds for the brood he gushed about to People in December 2021. "I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family," Holland told the magazine, adding, "I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad."