Tom Holland And Zendaya Were Warned About Their Relationship. Here's Why

Prior to "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya making their official reveal as a couple, the film's producer, Amy Pascal, gave them some advice when they first were cast. Given that Pascal had worked on the previous Spider-Man iterations, she had seen co-stars Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst (from the original trilogy), along with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, go from co-stars to couple to exes, making cast appearances complicated.

"I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don't go there — just don't. Try not to," Pascal told The New York Times in an article about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know?" Then, the kicker: "And they all ignored me."

Still, it seems the couple has their sights set on the future. "I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career," Holland told People about his goals in December. "I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world." Whether or not that includes Zendaya remains to be seen.