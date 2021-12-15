Tom Holland Reveals The Embarrassing Thing He Did To Zendaya On Set
Over the summer, Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship was confirmed after the two were seen making out in Holland's car in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles, per Page Six. The two first co-starred as romantic leads Spider-Man and Mary Jane in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and it was around that time that rumors began surfacing that their real-life relationship was romantic as well. In fact, in July 2017, a source told People, "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."
In November, Holland spoke out about his romance with the "Euphoria" star for the first time when he was asked how he felt about the aforementioned pictures getting leaked. He told GQ, "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."
But Holland once did something embarrassing to Zenaya on set, which may prompt fans to (hilariously) question why she stuck around...
Tom Holland accidentally farted on Zendaya during a Spider-Man stunt
In a December 10 interview with SiriusXM, Tom Holland was discussing an on-set stunt on the latest Spider-Man film, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and admitted, "I farted. Yeah, I farted on [Zendaya], unfortunately. It's tough, the suit's tight. The harness squeezes it out." Asked if he confessed in the moment, Zendaya chimed in, "It was very obvious. I felt the rattle." Holland added, "No, I 'fessed up. I immediately was like, 'Ugh, sorry about that. That's my bad.'"
Zendaya didn't appear to mind one bit. When the interviewer asked if it's better that the incident took place on the most recent film as opposed to when the two had just met, they said no, and it wouldn't have been awkward either way. In fact, Holland said it would have made a "really good talking point." He concluded, "We would have spoken about it in the press then, so we're talking about it in the press now."
Speaking of publicly revealing details about their relationship, Zendaya recently gushed about Holland at an event for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." As for how she is there for her boyfriend, she divulged to the Associated Press, "Just by supporting ... just being there. I think sometimes you just have to be a person to vent to, someone to just be there and listen," she explained, also adding that the two are always sharing teachable moments with one another. " ... Anything that I learned or have learned or continue to learn I share with him and anything he learns, he shares with me." she said.