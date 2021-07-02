Did Tom Holland And Zendaya Just Confirm Their Romance?

Well, finally, many fans are saying. "Spider-Man" Tom Holland and Zendaya seem to have confirmed they are a couple, after all. But first, let's backtrack... "Tomdaya" rumors began percolating in 2016, per J-14, when the pair started posting their hang sessions, like this summery poolside photo on the usually private Holland's Instagram. It had just been reported by The Wrap that Zendaya, an ex-Disney teen sensation, was to play Holland's Spider-Man's iconic love interest, Mary Jane (or a version called "MJ," as per MTV) in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Because fans love little more than an attractive onscreen couple translating their romance off-camera, the gossip mill for Tomdaya began spinning.

And spin it did. After a source told People in July 2017 that the couple had "gone on vacations with each other," Zendaya took to Twitter. "My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996 ???" Zendaya laughingly tweeted. Zendaya even shooed off dating rumors to Variety that year, saying Holland was "just one of my best friends." A December 2017 report by Page Six of the acting superstars dining in New York (with Zendaya's parents) didn't tame the gossip, however.

Now in July, the same outlet has shared the first real piece of possible proof Tomdaya is on. Keep reading for how the two just made fans very happy.