How Kylie Jenner Really Got The Large Scar On Her Leg
Kylie Jenner is a media personality, model, socialite, reality television star, and businesswoman, who is very careful about controlling her public image. And while the shady truth about Kylie has gotten a lot of people talking over the years, she's become one of the most successful celebrity entrepreneurs, thanks mostly to her line of lip kits, and of course, her reality star fame. That said, she wasn't always as confident as she appears today.
"My love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips," Kylie explained during the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reunion show, "The Final Curtain Part 1," per Daily Mail. "And I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses." Apparently, the person who she was locking lips with told her that she was a good kisser, but that she had very small lips. Kylie explained, "From then on, I felt... un-kissable. I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that ... it just really affected me."
While that's one insecurity that Kylie doesn't mind sharing with the world, there's another imperfection of hers that some people may not know about: the major scar that she has on her leg. Here's the story behind it.
Kylie Jenner's scar is the result of a childhood accident
Although many fans have noticed that whenever Kylie Jenner is on the red carpet, she likes to wear dresses or pants that cover up her legs, she's been very open and honest about the huge scar on her left leg, which she proudly displayed on the July 2018 cover of GQ alongside her partner Travis Scott, seen above.
During a Q&A with Celebuzz back in 2011, Kylie revealed that the scar was a result of a childhood accident. "When I was about 5 my sister and I were playing hide-and-seek and I hid inside this really tall enclosed gate," she explained at the time, per Us Weekly. "After a while when my sister didn't find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg." And from there, things only got worse. She added, "I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It's smaller now though because I grew!"
Of course, this wasn't the only time that Kylie gave her scar a shoutout, as she often shows off her scar on social media. In fact, she seems to be very proud of it, too.
Kylie Jenner refers to her scar lovingly
There aren't a lot of people who have nicknames for their body imperfections, but you can count Kylie Jenner as one of the few of them. Back in March 2021, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her leg scar, which she has also called her "loyal friend," according to Elle. Sharing different angles of her scar in the clip, she captioned it with, "My scar has been a loyal friend, I forget about him sometimes."
For someone who looks picture-perfect for social media all the time, it's refreshing to see Kylie so open and even proud about something that a lot of people would consider a major insecurity. But then again, what you see online isn't what you always get in real life. Kylie even told The New York Times back in 2015, "If I'm going to see people, I won't wear heavy makeup. It's not attractive on me." Instead, it's only for special occasions that she gets all dolled up. She continued, "When you see those pictures on my Instagram, they are usually for when I'm doing a photo shoot or an interview. Every time I get my makeup professionally done, I take a photo."
It's good to know that both Kylie and her scar are as real as it gets.