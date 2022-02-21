How Kylie Jenner Really Got The Large Scar On Her Leg

Kylie Jenner is a media personality, model, socialite, reality television star, and businesswoman, who is very careful about controlling her public image. And while the shady truth about Kylie has gotten a lot of people talking over the years, she's become one of the most successful celebrity entrepreneurs, thanks mostly to her line of lip kits, and of course, her reality star fame. That said, she wasn't always as confident as she appears today.

"My love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips," Kylie explained during the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reunion show, "The Final Curtain Part 1," per Daily Mail. "And I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses." Apparently, the person who she was locking lips with told her that she was a good kisser, but that she had very small lips. Kylie explained, "From then on, I felt... un-kissable. I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that ... it just really affected me."

While that's one insecurity that Kylie doesn't mind sharing with the world, there's another imperfection of hers that some people may not know about: the major scar that she has on her leg. Here's the story behind it.