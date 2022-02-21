Expert Dishes On Meghan Markle's New Royal Status

Ever since Meghan Markle fell in love with Prince Harry, she has managed to rock the royal family much like Harry's mother, Princess Diana, did before her. The Duchess of Sussex has broken one royal rule after another, bucking protocol and refusing to pose for the cameras on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital like so many royal women who have given birth before her. She has even donned black nail polish and countless outfits that have scandalized the royals. But those moments don't even come close to every bombshell that Harry and Meghan revealed during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

Meghan let the world know that the palace's human resource department could use a little work after she sought help for her mental health issues. "I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help and said that I've never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution," Meghan told Oprah, according to Town & Country.

While there are just as many people who love Meghan for her candor as there are those who don't, the Duchess of Sussex's new royal status has fans raising their eyebrows once again. And no, this has nothing to do with Meghan's title, either.