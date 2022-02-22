Ceaser Emanuel Teases All About Black Ink Crew: New York's Big Return - Exclusive Interview

First up, what can you tell us and tease about the new season of "Black Ink Crew" New York?"

Alright. "Black Ink Crew: New York," this season. As y'all [saw] from last season, if you watch the show, that basically we left Atlanta, because New York was opening back up, but no one [has] seen what happened when we came back to New York. Let me just put it like this. The crew gets crazy, okay. Half of them want to be here, half of them don't. I'm sorry I did that to them, brought them to Atlanta, show[ed] them that good old life, the spacious life. You don't [have] to live in an apartment, you [have] a big old house — a little bit of money gets you a long way. And it's hot.

Some of them start ... Once you start changing the environment, try to go back to your environment, a lot of things gets crazy, but you're going to see how we get through it as a crew this season. Also, you know we have the social injustice and all, and basically awareness for the vaccine, like we're doing a lot of things for our community. Even though the times have changed and a lot of things changed, we had to change with it and people [are] going to see [that] it's not the same partying and bulls**t that you['re] used to from "Black Ink."

Gotcha, gotcha. In that same realm, what did you learn, or the rest of the crew even learn, in Atlanta? And how did that maybe change your perspective on your career or the business as a whole?

Well, we learned in Atlanta that family's first, you feel me? Like Atlanta, we had to stick together, even though we had a shop out there, we had to stick together. And even now we [are] learning, like even through our trials and tribulations, we [are] still there for each other. Even though we agreed to disagree, we [are] still there for each other — and that's the most important thing about this crew, and that's what we really learned. It was like, "Yo, we can sit here and hate each other but as long as we know we [are] here for each other, that's what it is."