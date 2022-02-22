Kanye West And Peppa Pig's Feud Fully Explained

Another day, another drama.

Everyone knows that "Heartless" crooner Kanye "Ye" West is no stranger to a good old-fashioned public beef but the rapper recently stunned the masses when his former feud with everyone's favorite British piggy, Peppa Pig, resurfaced. "Come on guys...the list is twice as long," Ye penned in a now-deleted Instagram post on February 20 (via High Snobiety) along with a screenshot from a Hip Hop By The Numbers tweet wherein they rattled off a lengthy list of people Ye has publicly feuded with, including precocious Peppa. While Ye did not dispute a public beef with the cartoon character, he did go on to list many other high profile names and entities he's publicly sparred with including Apple, Spotify, Black History Month, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and "Skete" (comedian Pete Davidson) yet again, for good measure of course.