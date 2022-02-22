Kanye West And Peppa Pig's Feud Fully Explained
Another day, another drama.
Everyone knows that "Heartless" crooner Kanye "Ye" West is no stranger to a good old-fashioned public beef but the rapper recently stunned the masses when his former feud with everyone's favorite British piggy, Peppa Pig, resurfaced. "Come on guys...the list is twice as long," Ye penned in a now-deleted Instagram post on February 20 (via High Snobiety) along with a screenshot from a Hip Hop By The Numbers tweet wherein they rattled off a lengthy list of people Ye has publicly feuded with, including precocious Peppa. While Ye did not dispute a public beef with the cartoon character, he did go on to list many other high profile names and entities he's publicly sparred with including Apple, Spotify, Black History Month, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and "Skete" (comedian Pete Davidson) yet again, for good measure of course.
While many were quickly able to connect the dots to some of the names on both lists, one name stood out: Peppa Pig. So what is Kanye's beef with her? Buckle up, because it's about to get
bumpy muddy.
Peppa Pig started it
Got
beef pork?
To understand the feud between rapper Kanye "Ye" West and British cartoon character Peppa Pig one must go back to the summer of 2021 wherein Peppa's new album, aptly titled "Peppa's Adventures," earned a 6.5 rating on Pitchfork while Ye's "Donda" came up short with only a 6. Surprisingly, however, it was Peppa who set the feud into motion. "Peppa didn't need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5," the cartoon piglet penned in a snarky since-deleted tweet on Sept. 1, 2021, along with the albums' scores from the listening platform side by side in a photo (via NBC News). YIKES.
Following the rekindled Ye vs Peppa drama, many users took to Twitter to share their thoughts. "Why is Kanye West mad at Peppa Pig? Is she dating Pete Davidson?" one confused user tweeted. Meanwhile, another penned a tweet that read, "I too have grievances with peppa pig @kanyewest we are in this together." Something tells us these two will not be jumping in muddy puddles together anytime soon...