Rams Player Van Jefferson Has Perfect Name For Son Born On Super Bowl Sunday

February 13 was a memorable night for every Los Angeles Rams player, who led the franchise to its second Super Bowl title and first in more than two decades. But the evening was arguably more so for wide receiver Van Jefferson. As Van attacked the Cincinnati Bengals on the field, his wife exited SoFi stadium on a stretcher. It was for a good reason, though; Samaria Jefferson was 40 weeks pregnant and went into labor right in the middle of her husband's most important game to date.

She gave birth to a healthy baby boy later that night. Van, instead of going out to celebrate with his teammates after the game, changed out of his football uniform and rushed to the hospital, NFL GameDay showed on Twitter. "It was a great day, bro," Van said on Instagram Live, per ESPN. "I got three prizes today — my wife, my son and the Super Bowl."

Samaria's due date was February 17, so she and Van knew there was a possibility their child would come around Super Bowl night. But Samaria wouldn't let it deter her from supporting her husband. "Just like any other game, I'm going to be there this Sunday and I'm going to stay calm ... and pray to God my water doesn't break," she told The Athletic ahead of the game. Their son had other plans — and the parents aren't complaining. In fact, they used the circumstances of his birth to pick a rather fitting name.