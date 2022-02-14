Two Rams Players Score Major Off-The-Field Victories On Super Bowl Night

Super Bowl LVI was memorable for many reasons, including the much-anticipated commercials and the high-energy halftime performances that had millennials around the world dancing in their living rooms like it was the early aughts. But the game itself had everyone glued to their TV until the last seconds. With a touchdown toss from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 to play, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a tight 23-20 win. The final blow came in a game in which the Bengals won the turnover battle by two. A team that won the turnover battle by this margin hasn't lost the game in more than four decades, according to Yahoo!

The hot Los Angeles evening at SoFi Stadium seemed intent on making Super Bowl Sunday go in the city's favor. After more than three exhilarating hours, the Rams secured the second Lombardi Trophy in the franchise's history following their 2000 win, according to USA Today. Led by Sean McVay, the youngest coach to ever snag a Super Bowl title, the blue and gold-clad players had every reason to celebrate, which they started doing the second Joe Burrow was sacked with seconds on the clock.

Hundreds of Rams fans joined in the high spirts, taking the streets of Los Angeles in a celebration that got a bit out of control, per ABC7. But for Rams players Van Jefferson and Taylor Rapp, February 13, 2022, will forever be one of the most important dates beyond the Super Bowl title.