Two Rams Players Score Major Off-The-Field Victories On Super Bowl Night
Super Bowl LVI was memorable for many reasons, including the much-anticipated commercials and the high-energy halftime performances that had millennials around the world dancing in their living rooms like it was the early aughts. But the game itself had everyone glued to their TV until the last seconds. With a touchdown toss from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 to play, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a tight 23-20 win. The final blow came in a game in which the Bengals won the turnover battle by two. A team that won the turnover battle by this margin hasn't lost the game in more than four decades, according to Yahoo!
The hot Los Angeles evening at SoFi Stadium seemed intent on making Super Bowl Sunday go in the city's favor. After more than three exhilarating hours, the Rams secured the second Lombardi Trophy in the franchise's history following their 2000 win, according to USA Today. Led by Sean McVay, the youngest coach to ever snag a Super Bowl title, the blue and gold-clad players had every reason to celebrate, which they started doing the second Joe Burrow was sacked with seconds on the clock.
Hundreds of Rams fans joined in the high spirts, taking the streets of Los Angeles in a celebration that got a bit out of control, per ABC7. But for Rams players Van Jefferson and Taylor Rapp, February 13, 2022, will forever be one of the most important dates beyond the Super Bowl title.
Van Jefferson and Taylor Rapp each expanded their families
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson not only added the title of Super Bowl winner to his repertoire on February 13, but also father of two. When the game was over, Van left his teammates to go celebrate at the hospital. His wife, Samaria Jefferson, went into labor right in the middle of the big game and gave birth to the couple's son shortly thereafter, according to NFL.com.
Samaria was 40 weeks pregnant, with her due date set for February 17, so she knew the baby could come on Sunday, she told The Athletic. "Just like any other game, I'm going to be there this Sunday and I'm going to stay calm ... and pray to God my water doesn't break," Samaria said, according to Fox13 Memphis. But the little one had different plans and decided to transform the night into his father's most memorable one to date. Van celebrated the big news by sharing a photo of himself holding the newest addition to the Jefferson family on his Instagram Story.
February 13 was also a big night for Rams safety Taylor Rapp, who proposed to his longtime girlfriend Dani Johnson right after the game, according to USA Today. While celebrating on the field, Rapp got down to his knee and showed Johnson the ring. The special moment, shared by the Rams on Twitter, showed Johnson crying and nodding as the crowd around the lucky couple cheered and clapped.