Salesforce's Super Bowl Ad Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
The Salesforce Super Bowl 2022 ad starring Matthew McConaughey created a big buzz on social media. Some have noticed the commercial has quite a message for certain tech titans, who seem focused on going to Mars and the Metaverse instead of taking care of Mother Earth.
On Salesforce's YouTube, the commercial "The New Frontier" is captioned, "Salesforce and Matthew McConaughey say the nature of business is changing. #TeamEarth are companies and people who believe that business is about more than profit for a few — business needs to be accountable to every person and the planet we share." The commercial gives fans a call-to-action to join #TeamEarth on Salesforce.com.
The #TeamEarthSalesforce message is pretty clear: "Some folks these days are fascinated with the metaverse and Mars. But here on #TeamEarth, we have our gaze fixed a little closer to home.We believe that business is the greatest platform for change, and success should be for everyone on Earth and the planet itself. Because the new frontier? It's right here." Um ... Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg? You have a message over on Salesforce.com.
Salesforce's commercial takes aim at tech titans
The Super Bowl 2022 commercial for Salesforce starring Matthew McConaughey looked like a trailer for a sequel to his 2014 film "Interstellar," but had a pointed message. McConaughey co-created the ad, which opens on an astronaut suit. "I wanted this misdirect at the beginning," McConaughey told Variety. "I wanted it to open and look very serious and in space." One Twitter user noted, "Salesforce vs. Metaverse, the real battle begins. #SuperBowl." Another Twitter user reacted, "Wow. Those are fighting words. @elonmusk I think it's time to purchase @salesforce." In other words, fans picked up on some targeted tension.
In the ad, McConaughey says, "It's time to make more space for all of us. So while the others look to the metaverse and Mars, let's stay here and restore ours." McConaughey told Variety that the ad included certain words on purpose. "It's a wink and nudge. But our campaign is not anti-technology. It's not anti-pioneering space. It's saying, 'Hey, we have to not be so ready to quit on our home team; our home planet. We got a home field advantage, let's take care of it.'"
The "Interstellar" star said if there is a migration to space in the future, "I bet Elon, Mark, and Jeff would like to export a more valuable society there with people that didn't take all the problems and angst and fear that we got right now."