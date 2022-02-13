Salesforce's Super Bowl Ad Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

The Salesforce Super Bowl 2022 ad starring Matthew McConaughey created a big buzz on social media. Some have noticed the commercial has quite a message for certain tech titans, who seem focused on going to Mars and the Metaverse instead of taking care of Mother Earth.

On Salesforce's YouTube, the commercial "The New Frontier" is captioned, "Salesforce and Matthew McConaughey say the nature of business is changing. #TeamEarth are companies and people who believe that business is about more than profit for a few — business needs to be accountable to every person and the planet we share." The commercial gives fans a call-to-action to join #TeamEarth on Salesforce.com.

The #TeamEarthSalesforce message is pretty clear: "Some folks these days are fascinated with the metaverse and Mars. But here on #TeamEarth, we have our gaze fixed a little closer to home.We believe that business is the greatest platform for change, and success should be for everyone on Earth and the planet itself. Because the new frontier? It's right here." Um ... Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg? You have a message over on Salesforce.com.