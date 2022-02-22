Sad News For Alex Guarnaschelli's Engagement

Alex Guarnaschelli has called it quits with Michael Castellon after five years together. Castellon confirmed the news via Closer Weekly, saying in a short statement, "Wishing her nothing but the best." Rumors of their split had been rampant for the past several months after users on Reddit noted that Castellon had not made any appearances on Guarnaschelli's Instagram account, and that she had not been wearing her engagement ring in photos. "He was Chopped," a user wrote in the thread, referencing Guarnaschelli's judging role on the show, while another user said that there was "zero interaction" between them.

Guarnaschelli and Castellon's split comes nearly two years after they got engaged in June 2020. Castellon proposed to Guarnaschelli while they were driving home from a grocery store, telling her that he spotted a deer and she should go look at it. "And he said, 'There's no deer.' He's like, 'This is why I have to marry you because you just believe me every time,'" Guarnaschelli told People. "He said, 'Will you marry me?' and he gave me the ring." At the time, Guarnaschelli told the outlet that they were in "no hurry" to tie the knot, but were excited to have a "blowout" wedding when the time came. However, it looks like Guarnaschelli isn't too bummed about the breakup, as she continues to be active on social media, sharing recipes and moments with her daughter.