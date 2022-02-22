Chris Noth Returns To Social Media And Fans Have Thoughts

"Sex and the City" star Chris Noth has made a subtle return to social media after months away. Before the actor vanished from his Instagram account with more than 475,000 followers in December 2021, he regularly made an effort to reach fans on his feed. Now, Noth seems to be easing his way back into the spotlight.

On February 17, Noth shared a photo that included his teenage son Orion shooting a basket with the caption, "SWISH. It's a thrill to watch his love for basketball blossom." Fans were excited to see it, commenting with heart emojis "We love Chris!!!" Another wrote, "I still believe you." Noth's fans made their support for the disgraced actor clear, with one fan commenting on his online return, "We support you Chris. Hope you are well." Another follower wrote, "So glad u r with ur kids.... Time heals all."

Two days later, the actor showed support for his youngest son, Keats, on his birthday, posting a picture of a shadow of Noth holding his son on his shoulders. One fan wrote, "Hold on! Everything will be fine. Happy Birthday to the little man." However, there was no reaction from his some of his former castmates who still follow him.