Is This How Sarah Jessica Parker Really Feels About The Chris Noth Allegations?

"And Just Like That," the HBO revival of "Sex and the City," was talked about during production because Kim Cattrall opted not to reprise Samantha Jones amid her supposed feud with co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. But all of that paled in comparison to the bombshell sexual assault allegations against actor Chris Noth that surfaced shortly after "And Just Like That" premiered on December 9. Seeing Noth portray the iconic character Mr. Big on the revival led two women to come forward with their stories, published by The Hollywood Reporter on December 16.

Identified by THR only as Zoe and Lily, the two women approached the outlet separately to share their accounts of the alleged assaults that happened in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015. "Seeing that he was reprising his role in 'Sex and the City' set off something in me. For so many years, I buried it," Lily claimed. Shortly after the news broke, director and actor Zoe Lister-Jones called Noth a "sexual predator" on Instagram, claiming she saw him be "sexually inappropriate" toward a "fellow female promoter" when she worked at a club. On December 18, a third woman accused Noth of assaulting her in 2010, according to Daily Beast, and singer Lisa Gentile became the fourth on December 23, The Guardian reported.

Noth has denied the accusations, characterizing the "encounters" as "consensual" in a statement to THR. Parker responded to the news with a sober statement, but her real feelings are reportedly a lot stronger.