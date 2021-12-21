Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, And Cynthia Nixon Break Silence On Chris Noth

Chris Noth's "And Just Like That..." co-stars have finally broken their silence about the sexual assault allegations against him. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have issued a joint statement about the recent controversies surrounding the actor.

Famous for his role as Mr. Big on "Sex and the City," Noth's under fire after multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. Following his brief stint on the show's reboot, multiple women revealed the harrowing details of what happened to The Hollywood Reporter and said seeing him back on TV "set off something" in them. One of the women, who goes by the pseudonym "Lily," thought it was time to "to try to go public with who he is."

To this day, Noth maintains his innocence and claims that he never assaulted any of the women. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross," he said. "The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women." Many celebrities have already rallied behind the women to show their support. And now, the main cast members of "Sex and the City" are also expressing their solidarity.