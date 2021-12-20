Chris Noth's Career Just Took Another Hit
Four days after Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women, the actor's career just suffered another blow.
The actor, most notably known for his role as Mr. Big on "Sex and the City," was accused of sexually assaulting two different women back in 2004 and 2015, per The Hollywood Reporter. The news broke last week after Noth had seen quite a revival of his role as Mr. Big in the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That," and his subsequent Peloton ad. The two women, who went by the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily for privacy, both spoke with THR on separate occasions, but both said that seeing Noth revive his role brought back "painful" memories. According to the women, in one incident, Noth left the victim needing medicalal treatment, and another saying she felt "totally violated."
Following the news, Noth has continued to maintain his innocence. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth told THR. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross." But that hasn't stopped the actor's current employer from taking action in the wake of such news.
Chris Noth has been fired from his latest show
Following the sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth, the star has been dropped from his role on "The Equalizer." On December 19, Noth was also dropped from his agency, A3 Artists Agency, and his latest commercial for Peloton, where he once again played Mr. Big, was removed from social media, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Announcing the news on Monday, Universal Television and CBS said in a joint statement, "Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer effective immediately," via People. While Noth will no longer be a part of the show, Noth will appear in one upcoming episode that was already filmed, and future repeat episodes that were already filmed. On the show, Noth, 67, plays an ex-CIA director named William Bishop, alongside Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, among other stars.
Following the joint announcement, Noth's representatives did not respond to a request for comment, per People. In Noth's statement regarding the accusations, he continued, "It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).