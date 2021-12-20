Chris Noth's Career Just Took Another Hit

Four days after Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women, the actor's career just suffered another blow.

The actor, most notably known for his role as Mr. Big on "Sex and the City," was accused of sexually assaulting two different women back in 2004 and 2015, per The Hollywood Reporter. The news broke last week after Noth had seen quite a revival of his role as Mr. Big in the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That," and his subsequent Peloton ad. The two women, who went by the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily for privacy, both spoke with THR on separate occasions, but both said that seeing Noth revive his role brought back "painful" memories. According to the women, in one incident, Noth left the victim needing medicalal treatment, and another saying she felt "totally violated."

Following the news, Noth has continued to maintain his innocence. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth told THR. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross." But that hasn't stopped the actor's current employer from taking action in the wake of such news.